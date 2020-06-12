Two decades of global progress in reducing child labor could be jeopardized by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations said on Friday, warning that millions more children were at risk of being put to work.
Children who were already working before the pandemic may now be facing longer hours and worse conditions, while others could be forced to work by families struggling to survive the economic downturn, according to a report by two UN agencies.
The number of child laborers worldwide has dropped significantly to 152 million children from 246 million in 2000, the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) and the International Labour Organization (ILO) said to mark World Day Against Child Labor.
Yet the pandemic could spur the first uptick in child labor in 20 years, according to the United Nations.
Despite two decades of global progress, child labor could see uptick amid coronavirus
Two decades of global progress in reducing child labor could be jeopardized by the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations said on Friday, warning that millions more children were at risk of being put to work.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 18422 Views Coronavirus: UAE conducts 45,000 new tests, confirms 479 cases
- 8304 Views Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates announces four flights to Cairo, Egypt from June 14
- 2994 Views Coronavirus lockdown: UAE launches new program for residents to return home
- 2337 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,733 new cases, its highest increase yet
- 2090 Views Missiles used in attacks on Saudi Arabia are of ‘Iranian origin’: UN
- 1580 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia revises mosque timings for Friday prayers
- 216055 Views Coronavirus, fires, crashes, locust swarms: Ten bad things that happened in 2020
- 167384 Views Coronavirus: New research suggests doctors are treating COVID-19 patients wrongly
- 106700 Views Coronavirus: Blood type increases how likely you are to catch COVID-19, says report
- 62426 Views Dubai’s State Security forces arrest leader of international crime ring
- 40781 Views Coronavirus: UAE schools to restart August 30, says minister
- 21959 Views Coronavirus: Up to 80 percent of people can’t catch COVID-19, says leading scientist