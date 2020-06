Lebanon's central bank will begin injecting dollars into the market beginning on Monday in order to strengthen the Lebanese pound, President Michel Aoun said on Friday, following a rapid fall in the currency in recent days.



Speaking at the start of a cabinet session, Aoun said huge losses to the financial system should not be borne by depositors but instead by the government, central bank and commercial banks.

