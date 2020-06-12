UK economy shrank by massive 20.4 percent in April

Official figures show that the British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4 percent in April, the first full month that the country was in its coronavirus lockdown.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that all areas of the economy were hit, in particular pubs, education, health and car sales.

Read more: Coronavirus hit US economy harder than great recession, minorities affected worse

Jonathan Athow, Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics, said April’s fall is “the biggest the UK has ever seen” and “almost 10times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall.”

That decline follows a 5.8 percent contraction in March. In April, the economy was about a quarter smaller than it was in February.

The UK was put into lockdown on March 23 and restrictions are slowly being eased. On Monday, nonessential shops, such as department stores and electronic retailers, are due to reopen.

Last Update: Friday, 12 June 2020 KSA 09:49 - GMT 06:49