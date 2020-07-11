India in talks with European Union for trade deal, says open to pact with UK

India has started trade talks with the European Union (EU) and is open to dialogue with the United Kingdom for a free trade agreement, the trade minister said on Saturday.



Piyush Goyal said that Asia’s third largest economy is open to engage with the UK for a preferential trade agreement with the ultimate goal of a free trade agreement between the countries.



He said that he is also in dialogue with the European Union’s trade commissioner for a deal that could start with a preferential trade agreement. He added that the ultimate goal here too would be to have a free trade agreement.

India currently has no trade deal with the EU. Trade talks between the two regions stalled in 2013.

