The president of the United Arab Emirates issued a law to dissolve the Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones of Abu Dhabi (ZonesCorp) and for it to be absorbed under Abu Dhabi Ports Company, the Abu Dhabi government said on Twitter.



ZonesCorp’s assets, rights, commitments and employees will be transferred to Abu Dhabi Ports Company, which will now run the economic zones.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 July 2020 KSA 17:50 - GMT 14:50