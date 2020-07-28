Turkey’s lira approached a record low against the euro on Monday, driven by state interventions that have tied it to the dollar and also concerns that the European Union could sanction Ankara over Mediterranean drilling plans.
The currency has fallen about 7 percent against the euro in two months even as it has virtually flat-lined against the US currency. Turkey’s central bank and state banks have sold tens of billions of dollars to stabilize the US exchange rate, according to data and sources.
But with the euro rising to its strongest level against the dollar in nearly two years, the lira has slipped with the greenback and stood at 8.0488 against the euro by 1219 GMT, weakening from a close of 7.9733 on Friday.
Earlier the lira was at 8.0556, its weakest since the height of Turkey’s currency crisis in August 2018 when it touched 8.2029.
FX traders have increasingly raised concerns over Ankara’s efforts to explore for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean, which has angered Greece and Cyprus.
EU foreign ministers have agreed to bulk up the existing sanctions framework on Turkey’s drilling, and French President Emmanuel Macron has demanded action against what he termed Turkish “violations.” He added the bloc should also impose sanctions over Ankara’s military involvement in Libya.
“Even if sanctions were limited in scope, the threat of more action and the damning signal it would send about Turkey-EU relations would cause capital inflows to dry up and the lira to fall,” said Liam Peach, economist at Capital Economics.
Turkish lira at record low as drilling plans in Mediterranean risks more EU sanctions
Turkey’s lira approached a record low against the euro on Monday, driven by state interventions that have tied it to the dollar and also concerns that the European Union could sanction Ankara over Mediterranean drilling plans.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 7273 Views Coronavirus: Two-week waiting list to enter Abu Dhabi with COVID-19 test on border
- 6475 Views Iran’s Ahmadinejad sends letter to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
- 4999 Views Coronavirus: All the COVID-19 guidelines for the Eid al-Adha holiday across the Gulf
- 2865 Views US calls on China to stop coercing Uighurs to return after Turkey extradition report
- 996 Views Turkish magazine calls for founding Islamic caliphate after Hagia Sophia conversion
- 492 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends validity of expired expat visas for 3 months
- 19734 Views Coronavirus: COVID-19 PCR test needed to travel to UAE, here’s all you need to know
- 16399 Views Two US fighter jets force Iranian passenger plane to make an emergency landing: Pilot
- 12985 Views Missing Saudi Arabian man found dead in desert, died while praying
- 11945 Views Qatar, Turkey, Muslim Brotherhood leading campaign to ‘vilify’ UAE: Gargash
- 10770 Views Coronavirus: ‘No date yet’ for international flights to, from Saudi Arabia, says GACA
- 10066 Views Coronavirus: France tests some travelers including from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar