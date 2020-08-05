BUSINESS
Lebanese banks to reopen on Thursday: Central Bank

Lebanon central bank is seen closed. (File photo: Reuters)
Lebanese banks to reopen on Thursday, according to a statement by the Lebanese Central Bank.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43

