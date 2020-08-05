August 5, 2020
FOLLOW
Follow
اردو
فارسي
عربي
AL Arabiya
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
IN TRANSLATION
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
+
MENU
SPORTS
VIDEO
MENU
NEWS
FEATURES
BUSINESS
OPINION
LIFESTYLE
VARIETY
IN TRANSLATION
VIDEO
CORONAVIRUS
Follow
MIDDLE EAST
NORTH AFRICA
GULF
WORLD
Aid offers flood in after Beirut blasts leave 100 dead, thousands injured in Lebanon
Authorities knew ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port was dangerous: Customs head
UK says too early to speculate on cause of massive blast in Beirut
Aid offers flood in after Beirut blasts leave 100 dead, thousands injured in Lebanon
Beirut blast: Ammonium nitrate fertilizer behind many industrial accidents
Beirut blasts: Lebanese MP Marwan Hamadeh resigns, says ‘government ineffective’
‘It’s a catastrophe, Lebanon is gone’: Survivors recount Beirut blasts
ECONOMY
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
MARKETS
Lebanese banks to reopen on Thursday: Central Bank
Gold prices hit $2,000 an ounce for first time as COVID-19 weakens economy
Oil prices fall as rising coronavirus cases overshadow demand recovery
Like the IRGC, Iran’s army should be a designated terror organization
Reza Parchizadeh
Hezbollah border incursions into Israel show neutrality is not an option for Lebanon
Makram Rabah
A turn to Iran for Lebanon would be a leap into the unknown
Rami Rayess
Coronavirus: Gulf universities can learn from Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine project
Omar Al-Ubaydli
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION & BEAUTY
ART & CULTURE
HEALTHY LIVING
TRAVEL & TOURISM
Coronavirus: UAE's Emirates relaxes COVID-19 testing travel restrictions for Dubai
Saudi Arabian designer dresses Beyonce in ‘Black is King’
Coronavirus: Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19
Three men who wrote SOS in sand rescued from Pacific island
Detained for smuggling heroin, cat escapes high-security prison
Coronavirus: Indian restaurant offers ‘COVID Curry’ to scared customers
NASA astronauts splash down in Gulf of Mexico after journey home aboard SpaceX
Our humanity obliges us to reject the Turks’ early servitude of the Arabs
Ottomans in Arab World: Nothing but a name, a few stones, and a long legacy of crimes
Ottomans in the Arab World: A legacy of torture and crimes
The history of the Ottomans in Hejaz
Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley – Former US ambassador
Peter Pitts – President, co-founder of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest
Dr. Jehangir khan - Director of the UN Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT)
Special Mission: How Turkey recruits agents in Germany to spy on Turkish citizens
Global coronavirus deaths exceed 700,000, one person dies every 15 seconds on average
Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 infections, 35 deaths
UAE to accept COVID-19 test results from all accredited labs around the world
Gold prices hit $2,000 an ounce for first time as COVID-19 weakens economy
BUSINESS
ECONOMY
Lebanese banks to reopen on Thursday: Central Bank
Lebanon central bank is seen closed. (File photo: Reuters)
Text size
A
A
A
Lebanese banks to reopen on Thursday, according to a statement by the Lebanese Central Bank.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43
SHARE
EMAIL
PRINT
Tweet
SHARE
EMAIL
MOST POPULAR
DAY
WEEK
145492 Views
Massive explosions rock Lebanon’s capital of Beirut; Trump says it was an ‘attack’
9952 Views
Lebanon PM Diab says 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at site of Beirut blasts
7386 Views
Israel denies being behind Lebanon blast: Source
4777 Views
Damaged Lebanon hospitals treating patients in parking lots after Beirut blasts
3424 Views
Saudi Arabia affirms its full support, solidarity with Lebanon after Beirut blasts
2077 Views
Watch: Debris falls on Lebanese priest, parishioners during Beirut explosions
145492 Views
Massive explosions rock Lebanon’s capital of Beirut; Trump says it was an ‘attack’
46508 Views
Coronavirus: No appointments to enter Abu Dhabi via border COVID-19 test until Aug 23
36083 Views
Coronavirus: Europe facing a second wave of COVID-19, says UK health minister
23182 Views
Black and white Instagram selfie challenge sheds light on femicide in Turkey
8733 Views
Coronavirus: UAE’s police dogs first in the world to successfully sniff out COVID-19
8722 Views
Tourism amid coronavirus: Which countries lifted, eased or kept travel restrictions?
OPINION
Like the IRGC, Iran’s army should be a designated terror organization
Reza Parchizadeh
Hezbollah border incursions into Israel show neutrality is not an option for Lebanon
Makram Rabah
A turn to Iran for Lebanon would be a leap into the unknown
Rami Rayess
Coronavirus: Gulf universities can learn from Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine project
Omar Al-Ubaydli
Israel's war between wars against Iran escalates in Syria
Hanin Ghaddar
SHOW MORE
More in OPINION
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Coronavirus: UAE's Emirates relaxes COVID-19 testing travel restrictions for Dubai
Three men who wrote SOS in sand rescued from Pacific island
US weather: Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina
Kuwait ministries begin ‘Kuwaitization’, 50 percent of expats to be laid off: Report
Coronavirus: After Hajj success, Saudi Arabia to assess allowing Umrah amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia training dogs to sniff out COVID-19 infected individuals
Coronavirus: UAE holds first in person cabinet meeting, approves economic initiatives
Top