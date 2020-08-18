BUSINESS
Kuwait budget deficit could increase to $46 billion in 2020/21: Document

The sun sets over the Kuwait City skyline. (File Photo: AFP/Romeo GACAD)
Reuters, Kuwait Tuesday 18 August 2020
Kuwait expects its budget deficit to widen in its 2020/21 fiscal year to 14 billion dinars ($46 billion), according to a ministry of finance estimate in a parliamentary document, as the economy reels from the coronavirus outbreak and weak oil prices.

The projection compares to a previous forecast of 7.7 billion dinars, according to the document seen by Reuters. Kuwait's fiscal year runs from April 1 to March 31.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 August 2020

