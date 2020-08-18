World biggest wealth fund loses $21 billion in first half of 2020 amid coronavirus

Norway’s $1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, posted a loss of 188 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.27 billion) in the first half of 2020 as stocks and real estate declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Tuesday.
“Even though markets recovered well in the second quarter, we are still witnessing considerable uncertainty,” the fund’s deputy chief executive, Trond Grande, said in a statement.
The fund holds stakes in some 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5 percent of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.
