NMC Healthcare plans to file for administration in Abu Dhabi, seek debt moratorium

UAE-based hospital group NMC Healthcare LLC plans to file for administration in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) and seek a debt moratorium for the business as part of a three-year business plan.
Alvarez & Marsal, joint administrators of London-listed holding company NMC Health Plc, will also be appointed as administrators of the UAE business in the ADGM administration, the company said in a presentation on its website.
NMC Health Plc went into administration in April after months of turmoil over its finances.
Last Update: Wednesday, 19 August 2020 KSA 15:00 - GMT 12:00