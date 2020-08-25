Saudi Arabia to nationalize one in five engineering jobs

Saudi Arabia is expected to nationalize engineering professions in the private sector at a rate of 20 percent, according to the Kingdom’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development.

The announcement was made on Monday by Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman al-Rajhi, via a ministerial decision.

“The new measure is intended to provide an appropriate and stimulating work environment for national cadres in the private sector, and enhance their work in the pivotal jobs to contribute to the development of the private sector,” according to a statement carried by the ministry via the Saudi Press Agency.

This decision applies to all private sector establishments operating in the Saudi market in which five workers or more are employed within the engineering professions.

The Minister of Human Resources issued a procedural guide accompanying the ministerial decision, in order to clarify its decision, specify the details, and procedures to be implemented where both employers and job seekers can review on the ministry’s main website.

At the launch of the Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, the Kingdom’s proposed nationalization program was expected at the time to create more than 1 million jobs for Saudi Arabian citizens over the next 15 years.

