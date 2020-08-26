Saudi Arabia to host talk on G20 business group B20 goals during Saudi presidency

Saudi Arabia’s Communication and Financial Knowledge Center (CFKC) will hold an online discussion on the Business 20 (B20) group to discuss the objectives and roles of the group throughout the Kingdom’s G20 presidency on Wednesday.

The B20 group meets annually and invites members of leading businesses from across the G20 and other invited countries to collaborate and develop policy recommendations to the G20 presidency for debate among the G20 group.

Wednesday’s meet will feature participation from a number of B20 Saudi Arabia officials, including Chairman Yousef al-Benyan, Sherpa Dr Abdulwahab al-Sadoun, Finance And Infrastructure Taskforce Chair Rayan Fayez, and Women In Business Action Council Chair Rania Nashar.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Focusing on three key themes discussion will first introduce the B20 before examining the group’s role during Saudi Arabia’s presidency of the G20, and then turn to talk about the role of business in a post-2020 post-coronavirus world.

CFKC is an initiative from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance, and the event will also see a number of financial officials in public and private sectors in attendance.

“Transforming for inclusive growth, B20 Saudi Arabia aims to deliver an impactful and differentiated policy development process, while reinforcing and sustaining the critical role of the global business community,” the group says on its website.

G20 meetings throughout 2020 have centered primarily on the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, with members frequently noting the suffering it has caused around the world as it continues to cause the greatest global economic recession in nearly a century.

In June, G20 members pledged more than $21 billion to fight the pandemic. Saudi Arabia, as president of the group, had earlier called for donations from G20 members to fight the virus, while also allocating hundreds of millions of dollars to various COVID-19 initiatives around the world.

Read more:

​Saudi Arabia’s Communication and Financial Knowledge Center holds G20 webinar

G20 members pledge over $21 bln to fight coronavirus during Saudi presidency meeting

Saudi G20 Presidency calls for $8 bln to combat coronavirus, Riyadh pledges $500 mln

Last Update: Wednesday, 26 August 2020 KSA 16:54 - GMT 13:54