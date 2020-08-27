Saudi Arabia hosts webinar on G20 business group goals

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance hosted a webinar for the global business community across all G20 member states on Wednesday.

The Kingdom, currently the president of the G20, hosted an online discussion for the B20, which represents the global business community across all G20 member states and all economic sectors.

Topic discussed included the B20’s objectives, strategies, and post-2020 vision, according to the press release.

For the upcoming G20 summit, Saudi Arabia has made the B20 one of the key engagement groups, with women in business as a signature topic.

“B20 is working on empowering women in their careers, while focusing on advancing reforms in countries with regard to gender equality and granting women full rights that ensure equal opportunities,” the press release stated.

For the first time in the history of the B20, started by the G20 in 2010, the Businesswomen Council was established, which is developing a roadmap to ensure women’s participation in the business sector and woman empowerment.

Women in Business Action Council Chair Rania Nashar said that this year’s B20 group is unique due to its high participation rate of women in taskforce teams.

Thirty-three percent of the team members, and 43 percent of the chairpersons are women, according to Nasar.

The session was attended by the Chair of B20 Saudi Arabia Yousef Al-Benyan and other B20 Saudi Arabia leaders.

The G20, short for “The Group of Twenty,” has brought together financial leaders and policymakers of developed and developing countries, and the European Union, since 1999 to discuss economic growth, trade, regulation, and other related topics.

G20 members include the US, EU, UK, Saudi Arabia, China, India, and Russia.

G20 countries represent more than 80 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of the global trade, and 70 percent of the world’s population.

