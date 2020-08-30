Third Lebanese IMF negotiator quits post: Report

A senior member of Lebanon’s negotiating team with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has resigned, becoming the third to do so over deadlocked talks, a source close to the finance ministry told Reuters on Sunday.

Talal Salman was economic adviser to the Lebanese finance ministry. A ministry spokeswoman declined to comment.

Lebanon began talks with the IMF for a bailout in May after defaulting on its huge sovereign debt but the negotiations were put on hold in July due to a lack of action on reforms and a row on the Lebanese side over the size of its vast financial losses.

The government that launched the talks resigned this month over the Aug. 4 port explosion in Beirut that fueled public anger at a political class seen as responsible for the country’s many woes, including a deep financial crisis rooted in corruption and mismanagement.

Read more:

Far-right activists burn Quran in Sweden sparking riots, unrest

BP to sell London HQ as the oil major cuts jobs, shifts to flexible working: Reports

Afghanistan president names council for peace deal with Taliban

Last Update: Sunday, 30 August 2020 KSA 16:55 - GMT 13:55