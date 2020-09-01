Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Invest in Israel announce bilateral investment plan

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Invest in Israel are set to explore new areas of collaboration in investment and partnership opportunities for companies in Israel and Abu Dhabi, ADIO announced Tuesday.

The news follows a meeting between the two groups on Monday after the historic peace deal announcement between the UAE and Israel last month.

“As a leading centre for R&D in the region, home to a thriving tech industry and the Middle East’s first Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi is well positioned to partner with Israeli organisations at the forefront of innovation,” Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director General of ADIO said in a statement.

ADIO is the central government hub for supporting investment in Abu Dhabi and focuses on enabling domestic and foreign investors to support the emirate’s economic priorities.

“ADIO is committed to helping companies from across the world, establish and grow in Abu Dhabi. We want to ensure Israeli firms can tap into everything that Abu Dhabi has to offer as a vibrant global business centre. Our Investor Care team is on hand to facilitate connections throughout Abu Dhabi’s ecosystem and over the coming months, we look forward to working with Invest in Israel to explore opportunities that will benefit companies in Israel and Abu Dhabi,” Bin Hendi concluded.

Invest in Israel promotes and manages foreign investment into the country on behalf of the Israeli government. According to the group’s site, it already works with over 40 countries around the world.

“We are delighted to announce a historic collaboration between the Israeli investment promotion unit - Invest in Israel – and its parallel in Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi Investment Office. Both organisations share a mutual vision of leading international trade relations and investments between Israel and the UAE,” Ziva Eger, CEO of Invest in Israel said.

“Israel’s ecosystem has a lot to offer to the UAE’s economy in terms of innovation, specifically in the life sciences, cleantech, agtech and energy sectors. We are thrilled by these developments and confident that together we will move forward towards a better common future for Israel and the UAE,” he added.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 September 2020 KSA 16:25 - GMT 13:25