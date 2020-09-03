Coronavirus: G20 foreign ministers discuss reopening borders, economic recovery

Foreign ministers of G20 countries met on Thursday to discuss reopening borders and enhancing international cooperation on economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministers acknowledged the importance of opening borders, according to a G20 statement, as well as promoting procedures that “allow the economy to thrive in light of the protective measures” put in place due to COVID-19.

“Reopening borders, in accordance with all the protective measures and national regulations, will help our economies to thrive, people to prosper, and will of course bring hope for humanity to have faith in cooperating to overcome the pandemic,” said Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to the statement.

The ministers also discussed strengthening preparedness for future pandemics.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends the first plenary session of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Aichi prefecture on November 23, 2019. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia is the current president of the G20, whose members include the US, EU, UK, China, India, and Russia.

Short for “The Group of Twenty,” the G20 has brought together financial leaders and policymakers of developed and developing countries, and the European Union, since 1999 to discuss economic growth, trade, regulation, and other related topics.

G20 countries represent more than 80 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), 75 percent of the global trade, and 70 percent of the world’s population.

Last week Saudi Arabia hosted a webinar for the global business community across all G20 member states.

Read more:

Qatar intel officer bribed Erdogan aide $65 mln to push Turkey military deal: Report

Coronavirus: Six ways countries are sending students back to school amid COVID-19

Beirut port explosion ‘disaster selfies’ on Instagram spark controversy

Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 20:44 - GMT 17:44