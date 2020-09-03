Saudi Arabia's tourism sector is recovering from coronavirus, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia's tourism sector is recovering from the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, said the Kingdom's Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan on Thursday.
Like most countries worldwide, the Kingdom's tourism sector has taken a hit from the slowdown in travel as countries close borders or impose new restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But in a video conference hosted by EuroMoney on Thursday, al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia was beginning to recover from the pandemic and said he was cautiously optimistic.
He pointed to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic reform plan as key to the Kindgom's swift response to COVID-19.
Al-Jadaan also said that the Kingdom remained committed to its role as head of the G20 group despite it being an unprecedented year, saying that the organization had responded swiftly and taken "unprecedented actions" in response to the pandemic. He added that it would continue to take a global approach because if one country is left behind, the whole world suffers.
Last Update: Thursday, 03 September 2020 KSA 14:45 - GMT 11:45