UK unemployment rate jumps above 4 pct due to coronavirus fallout

Britain’s unemployment rate jumped above four percent in July on economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The rate grew to 4.1 percent in the three months to the end of July from 3.9 percent the previous quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
The number of people claiming jobless benefits stood at 2.7 million in August, up almost 121 percent since March when Britain went into lockdown over the virus.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia’s youth unemployment rate drops as more young women join workforce
Will coronavirus unemployment cause riots?
Coronavirus: Australia unemployment hits two-decade high at 7.1 percent
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 15 September 2020 KSA 09:53 - GMT 06:53