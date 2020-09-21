BUSINESS
UAE’s DP World, Israel’s Leumi partner on regional trade

In this image taken Sunday, Jan. 3, 2010 container ships dock at Dubai Port in the Jebel Ali Free Zone about 40 kms south of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)
Reuters, Jerusalem Monday 21 September 2020
Israel’s Bank Leumi and Dubai’s DP World said on Monday they had agreed to partner in boosting trade between Israel and the rest of the Middle East.

This includes possible financing for the development of Israel’s port sector, Leumi, one of Israel’s largest lenders, said in a statement.

The memorandum of understanding includes simplifying working capital requirements to improve the flow of cargo and digital solutions to remove inefficiencies in the supply chain, DP World said in a separate statement.

Dubai state-owned DP World, a global port operator, announced last week that it was partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israel’s two main ports.

This follows an historic agreement last month between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties.

Last Update: Monday, 21 September 2020 KSA 13:21 - GMT 10:21

