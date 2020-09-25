G7 finance ministers on Friday backed an extension of a G20 bilateral debt relief initiative for the world’s poorest countries, but said it must be revised to address shortcomings hindering its implementation.
In a lengthy joint statement, the ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies said they “strongly regret” moves by some countries to skip participation by classifying their state-owned institutions as commercial lenders.
Two officials from G7 countries said the reference was clearly targeted at China, which has refused to include loans by the state-owned China Development Bank and other government-controlled entities in its official bilateral debt totals when dealing with countries seeking debt relief.
G7 supports extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms to address ‘shortcomings’
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin looks on during a meeting between the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the G7. (File photo)
Reuters, Washington/Paris
