British trade minister says will shift away from EU to other promising markets

Britain’s trade will shift away from the European Union over time and towards parts of the world which are experiencing faster growth, trade minister Liz Truss said on Monday.
“Of course, the EU trade deal is important but we have to remember over time other parts of the world are going to become relatively more important, first of all because those are theplaces of faster growth, and secondly because as the UK developsits own independent regulatory regime, we will be able to get better access to those markets,” Truss said.
Last Update: Monday, 28 September 2020 KSA 14:45 - GMT 11:45