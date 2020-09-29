Turkish lira hits record low against dollar ahead of economic program

Turkey’s lira touched a record low against the dollar on Tuesday as investors weighed the impact of the Caucasus conflict and awaited the new medium-term economic program to be announced by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The lira hit a record low of 7.8450 against the US currency, weakening from a close of 7.81 on Monday. It is down some 24 percent this year on worries about Turkey’s depleted forex reserves and negative real interest rates.
Albayrak is set to announce the economic program at 0800 GMT.
Read more:
As Caucasus clashes continue, Turkish lira again hits new low
Turkish lira hits record low with no rate hike in sight
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 September 2020 KSA 10:46 - GMT 07:46