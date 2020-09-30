BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Dubai-based Burj Khalifa builder Arabtec to close down, file for liquidation: Sources

The Arabtec logo seen on a crane. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Dubai Wednesday 30 September 2020
Text size A A A

Shareholders in Dubai construction company Arabtec Holding voted on Wednesday to discontinue the company and authorised the board to file for an insolvent liquidation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Shareholders also voted to authorise Arabtec to appoint AlixPartners and Matthew Wilde, or any other person or persons the board considers fit, as liquidator, the sources said.

Arabtec could not be immediately reached for comment.

Read more:

Dubai-based Arabtec cuts 3,300 jobs as coronavirus strains market, says report

Dubai-listed Arabtec swings to annual loss, blames real estate slowdown

Arabtec in talks with UBS to advise on construction merger

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top