Dubai-based Burj Khalifa builder Arabtec to close down, file for liquidation: Sources

Shareholders in Dubai construction company Arabtec Holding voted on Wednesday to discontinue the company and authorised the board to file for an insolvent liquidation, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Shareholders also voted to authorise Arabtec to appoint AlixPartners and Matthew Wilde, or any other person or persons the board considers fit, as liquidator, the sources said.
Arabtec could not be immediately reached for comment.
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 September 2020 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34