Walmart sells its UK supermarket chain Asda to EG-TDR consortium for $8.8 bln

Walmart Inc has agreed to sell its British supermarket chain Asda to private equity group TDR Capital and the founders of petrol station operator EG Group for 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion), it said on Friday.
The deal led by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, the billionaire brothers who founded the petrol station operator EG Group nearly two decades ago, and TDR means Asda will be back under British ownership for the first time since 1999, when Walmart paid 6.7 billion pounds for the business.
Last Update: Friday, 02 October 2020 KSA 21:57 - GMT 18:57