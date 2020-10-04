Top 100 startups selected for Entrepreneurship World Cup finals in Riyadh

The top 100 startups from around the world have been selected to compete at the global finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this month.

Some 175,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries entered for the EWC, the organizers said in a statement, a significant increase from the 102,000 from 187 countries seen at EWC 2019.

“Entrepreneurs are leaders in times of disruption and they are critically important now as every industry looks to pivot out of this global pandemic. There are no borders on earth for viruses - but the same is also true for ideas and innovation - making us especially proud to see entrepreneurs from 200 countries participate in the Entrepreneurship World Cup,” Jonathan Ortmans, President of Global Entrepreneurship Network, said in the statement.

“These 100 finalists are the best and brightest of the bunch and will help us build back our jobs and economies even stronger,” he added.

The finalists, known as the EWC 100, will be competing for their share of $1 million in cash prizes – with $500,000 for first place, $250,000 for second, and $100,000 for third.

Additional prizes of $50,000 will be awarded to a top scoring startup in each of the following categories: idea stage; early stage; and growth stage.

Each of the finalists will also receive services valued at $850,000, according to the statement.

“Every entrepreneur I’ve met tells me about the importance of the ecosystem for taking their individual spark of innovation to the next stage. So every EWC participant has opportunities to collaborate with, learn from and contribute to a supportive global community. I’m really excited to see such a high quality of Global Finalists this year and I wish them the best of luck,” Abdulrahman Al-Suhaymi, the lead of the EWC and entrepreneurship programs at Misk said.

The EWC is hosted by the Misk Global Forum, with the finals taking place during the event on 18-20 October.

