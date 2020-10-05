Abu Dhabi’s ADQ to establish a digital bank

Abu Dhabi state-owned holding company ADQ plans to set up a digital bank in the United Arab Emirates, using a legacy banking license of the country’s biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE lender said on Monday.
FAB, which plans to transfer its license for First Gulf Bank to ADQ, said it intends to own a 10 percent stake in the digital bank and will have access to another 10 percent of the shares at the time of its initial public offering in the future.
Read more: First Abu Dhabi Bank to restart talks on Bank Audi’s Egypt unit, say sources
FAB shareholders will vote on the proposal on Oct 20.
First Gulf Bank and rival lender NBAD merged in 2017 to form FAB.
ADQ, which was established in 2018, owns strategic assets such as Abu Dhabi Ports, Abu Dhabi Airport and bourse operator ADX.
It has also build up a portfolio of food and agriculture businesses and recently took a 22 percent stake in Dubai-based courier Aramex.
Read more:
Photographer captures loss and hope following Beirut blast in new photo series
Israel shares Iran nuclear threat, Turkey aggression issues with Gulf states: Gantz
Coronavirus: UAE reports 932 COVID-19 cases, lowest daily number since September 28
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 05 October 2020 KSA 16:09 - GMT 13:09