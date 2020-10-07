Abu Dhabi Investment Office signs trade cooperation agreement with Israel

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday with the Israel Export Institute, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, adding that this will establish the foundation for “strong trade bridges between Abu Dhabi and Israel.”

“ADIO will work closely with the Israel Export Institute to support trade and investment opportunities for Israeli companies, connecting them with strategic partnerships and resources to foster long-term success in the emirate,” according to WAM.

Last month, ADIO chose Israel as the location for its first office outside the country, state media announced.

“ADIO is to open its first investment office outside the UAE in Tel Aviv, as part of efforts to unlock investment and partnership opportunities” between the UAE’s capital city and Israel, Abu Dhabi Media office said on Twitter.

In August, the UAE and Israel announced a historic peace deal to normalize relations between the countries, in exchange for the Israeli government halting its annexation of Palestinian land.

A month later, the UAE and Bahrain officially normalized relations with Israel at a signing ceremony at the White House.

The agreements “will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region,” said US President Donald Trump in an opening speech at the ceremony.

Last Update: Wednesday, 07 October 2020 KSA 09:57 - GMT 06:57