G20 finance ministers, central bank governors to discuss economic recovery plan

Journalists sit in the media center during the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Tuesday 13 October 2020
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday under the Saudi presidency to discuss how to support rapid, sustainable global economic recovery, Saudi state news agency SPA reported early on Tuesday.

The meeting will also discuss updates to the G20 action plan for supporting the global economy during the coronavirus pandemic, and the progress made in the G20 initiative to suspend debt service payments and the proposal to extend it to 2021.

Last Update: Tuesday, 13 October 2020 KSA 07:04 - GMT 04:04

