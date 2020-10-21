Oman discusses plans for replacing expats with locals in government firms

Oman’s labor minister discussed plans for replacing foreign workers with Omani workers in government-run companies on Wednesday, state-owned Oman News Agency (ONA) said.
The minister discussed the plans, which include a programme to give leadership roles to Omani nationals, with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and the heads of government-run companies.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Last April, Oman’s finance ministry told state companies to replace foreign workers with locals, as part of efforts to develop the national workforce.
The move is part of the government’s running so-called “Omanization” policy, which is aimed at improving the number and quality of jobs available for Omani citizens.
Read more: As it plans to issue bonds, Oman needs to convince investors about fiscal reforms
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 16:57 - GMT 13:57