World Bank sanctions Chinese firms involved in Zambia's power project

The World Bank said on Wednesday it has sanctioned a state Chinese state electric engineering group and its subsidiary over fraudulent practices in a power project in Zambia, setting out new conditions for them to participate in bank-financed projects.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The action bars China Electric Design and Research Institute Co Ltd from participating in bank financed projects for up to 18 months, with the ability to meet new compliance conditions. The firm’s parent company, China National Electric Engineering Co Ltd, was allowed to continue to participate in projects under a settlement agreement, but could be banned if it fails to meet agreed conditions, the bank said.
Read More:
Coronavirus: World Bank approves $12 billion for developing countries to buy vaccines
Debt of poorest countries hit record $744 bln in 2019, says World Bank
Up to 150 million could join extreme poor due to coronavirus pandemic: World Bank
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 28 October 2020 KSA 18:55 - GMT 15:55