South Sudan replaces central bank governor for second time this year

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has brought back Dier Tong Ngor as governor of its new central bank, replacing Jamal Wani Abdalla, state-run television said on Monday.
No reason was given for the move to replace Wani, who had been appointed in January to replace Ngor.
South Sudan’s economy is in the doldrums after a more than six-year civil war that led to about a quarter of its population fleeing to neighboring countries.
The war has also stifled the economy’s mainstay, reducing oil production to a trickle, while output in other sectors like agriculture has also plummeted.
Last Update: Monday, 02 November 2020 KSA 22:31 - GMT 19:31