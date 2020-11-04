Mina Rashid bags region’s top Cruise Port award’ for 13th time

DP World, UAE Region, has announced that its Mina Rashid has won the award for the Middle East’s Leading Cruise Port by at the World Travel Awards, WTA 2020, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).



Considered a noteworthy accolade in the travel industry, the award included nominations of cruise ports from around the world.



This is for the 13th consecutive year that Mina Rashid is winning the top ward for the Middl East at the WTA.



Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Al Mannaei, CEO, P&O Marinas and Executive Director, Mina Rashid said, "We are thrilled to receive this coveted award. It is a privilege to be selected from among the premier ports from around the world.



"To ensure that the port maintains its leading position, we have continually been committed to its development and our new endeavors are testimony to that."



Mina Rashid has always been integral to the economy of the country and is a significant economic pillar of Dubai. The port has been a driving force behind the growth of the tourism market in the country. Despite market challenges, the port has stood the test of time, continuing its unwavering efforts to enhance the economy of the country.



Al Mannaei added that through various collaborations, “we have ensured that Mina Rashid fortifies Dubai’s position as a global city and a premier cruise hub in the Middle East.”



"We firmly believe in supporting the global cruise industry in every way possible. During the initial phase of the pandemic, we received 13 cruise ships that were stuck in the region with approximately 39,000 passengers, including 22,000 tourists and 17,000 marine crew members. We facilitated their departure from the UAE, ensuring their safe return to their home countries,” Al Mannaei said.



Mina Rashid “is now gearing up for the upcoming season with all safety and precautionary measures in place to offer an exceptional experience to all the tourists," he added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 04 November 2020 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01