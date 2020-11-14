Tunisia supplementary budget cuts planned 2020 budget deficit to 11.4 percent

Tunisia will reduce its planned 2020 budget deficit to 11.4 percent of GDP in its supplementary budget bill from 14 percent previously, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Saturday.
The government has come under pressure from parliament and the central bank to cut spending.
The bill plans additional expenditure of around 8.1 billion dinars ($3 billion) compared with around 12 billion previously, the document showed.
Tunisia’s economy has been crippled by high debt and deteriorating public services, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic and a year of political turmoil.
