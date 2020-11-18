BUSINESS
France to keep supporting Air France-KLM if needed, says government spokesperson

A file photo shows Air France planes parked on the tarmac at Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, France. (AP/Jacques Brinon)
Reuters Wednesday 18 November 2020
The French government will continue to support airline company Air France-KLM if necessary, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal, holding a news conference after a cabinet meeting, was asked about a report that Air France-KLM was discussing plans to raise another 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion) from its two government shareholders and other investors.

The company received 10.4 billion euros in state-backed bailouts from France and the Netherlands earlier this year to help it cope with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The state has always strongly supported Air France since the beginning of the crisis”, Attal said, adding the company had ongoing talks with France’s finance ministry.

Last Update: Wednesday, 18 November 2020 KSA 17:02 - GMT 14:02

