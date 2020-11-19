G20: Saudi Arabia’s B20 group first to include ‘Women in Business Action Council’

Saudi Arabia’s Business 20 (B20) is the first to have a ‘Women in Business Action Council,’ according to the B20 Engagement Group Chair Yousef al-Benyan, who said that inclusivity was a key principle.

Al-Benyan was speaking at a media briefing titled ‘Globalization and the Role of Multilateral Organizations’ at the G20 International Media Center in Riyadh on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the B20 website, the Women in Business Action Council’s goal is to provide policy recommendations to address issues surrounding gender diversity and the economic empowerment of women.

B20 has an “overarching theme that we have used: transforming for inclusive growth,” the B20 Chair said.

“We aligned our 25 policy commendations to the G20 themes around empowering people, safeguard the planet, and shaping new frontiers.”

According to al-Benyan, B20 represented the “voice of the global business community,” and the group was guided by two key principles for B20: inclusivity and action-oriented policy recommendations.

“From an inclusivity point of view, we have more than 670 members, over 30 global advocacy councils, and over 50 chairs and co-chairs from the 20 countries of the G20,” he said.

“We have the highest women participation overall, and we have had more than 41 task force meetings and calls, and we have 26 global outreach and advocacy programs,” he added.

In terms of being action-oriented, the Chair said this year’s B20 came up with 25 policy recommendations and 69 policy actions.

Additionally, during the coronavirus pandemic, B20 came up with COVID-19 initiatives in order come up with “recommendations for G20 leaders, specifically to re-jumpstart the global economy,” al-Benyan said.

Read more:

W20 Sherpa says coronavirus pandemic had ‘disproportionate impact’ on women

Saudi Arabia put women’s empowerment at the ‘core of its agenda,’ says G20 chair

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 apps ‘setting example for the world’: AI Authority president

Last Update: Thursday, 19 November 2020 KSA 15:30 - GMT 12:30