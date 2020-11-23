France’s finance minister to push digital tax in first contact with Biden officials

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he would press the new Biden administration in his first contacts with them on Monday to quickly back an overhaul of international taxation of digital companies.
“I really hope that this new Biden administration will mean a new start in the relationship between Europe and the United states,” he said in an online Bloomberg event.
“One possibility of marking this new start would be to get a consensus at the OECD level by the beginning of 2021,” Le Maire said, adding he would also discuss the global economy and trade during first contacts with the administration later on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
France’s Le Drian says he shares Biden’s view of Trump’s challenge as irresponsible
US formally exits ‘Open Skies’ defense treaty
G20: Trump defends withdrawal from 'unfair' Paris Climate accord
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 18:25 - GMT 15:25