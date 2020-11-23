Oman tightens guidance for tap of existing bonds, orders top $1.5 bln, sources say

Oman has tightened price guidance for $500 million of bonds due in 2027 and 2032 that it is offering for sale in a tap of outstanding issues, and has received over $1.5 billion in combined orders, two sources said on Monday.
Oman tightened both tranches by 15 basis points, the sources said, after it gave initial price guidance of around 6.6 percent for the bonds due in 2027 and around 7.2 percent for the bonds due in 2032, according to a document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Monday.
Oman’s finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the debt sale.
