Australia ‘extremely disappointed’ as China imposes tariffs on wine amid tensions

Australia on Friday said it was “extremely disappointed” in China’s decision to impose preliminary tariffs on Australian wine, further escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

“Today’s decision is a seriously concerning development and one which Australia will be vigorously fighting against,” Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said in a statement.

“The Australian Government categorically rejects any allegation that our wine producers are dumping product into China, and we continue to believe there is no basis or any evidence for these claims.”

China earlier in the day said it would impose temporary anti-dumping measures on wine imported from Australia from November 28.

