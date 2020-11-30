Turkish banking watchdog raises limit banks’ lira transactions abroad

Turkey’s banking watchdog said on Monday that it will raise the limit on banks’ Turkish currency placements, depo and repo transactions and loans with foreign financial institutions to 2.5 percent of their legal capital from 0.5 percent.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The banking authority said local banks’ overdraft lira loan facilities with foreign financial institutions are not considered part of this limit.
Read more: Turkish Lira drops most since 2019 as thin liquidity amplifies declines
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 30 November 2020 KSA 11:14 - GMT 08:14