Crunch UK-EU talks on post-Brexit ties to resume Nov. 6

Post-Brexit trade discussions between the European Union and the UK will resume on Sunday following a pause in negotiations in light of their inability to bridge an array of differences.

In a joint statement Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “a further effort” should be undertaken by their respective negotiating teams to assess whether the “significant differences” can be resolved.

As such, they said the talks will reconvene in Brussels on Sunday and that the pair would speak again on Monday evening.

With the UK’s post-Brexit transition period due to conclude at the end of the year, the discussions are clearly facing a crunch point, not least because of the necessary approvals required from both sides.

Without an agreement in place, tariffs will end up being imposed on traded goods at the start of 2021.

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 22:10 - GMT 19:10