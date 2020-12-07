Coronavirus: Dubai is ready to store COVID-19 vaccine, says DP World

Dubai's ports are ready to store the COVID-19 vaccine, said the chariman of United Arab Emirates logistics company DP World on Sunday.

DP World CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem made the comments at the inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit, which is taking place under GITEX technology week.

GITEX is one of the first major in-person events to be held in the UAE since the coronavirus outbreak.

Future trade with Israel

Sulayem also pointed to future colloboration with Israel, suggesting trade between the two countries could grow to at least $5 billion.

"We estimate at least $5 billion of trade will happen between our countries in the beginning and this will grow," he said.

Sulayem also described Israel as a logical and strategic link for DP World's ports.

The comments come as the United Arab Emirates and Israel continue to forge trade links following the normalization of relations in September.

DP World has since struck deals with Israeli firms, including a joint bid with Israel Shipyards Industries to privatize Israel’s Haifa Port.

