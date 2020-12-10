Turkish finance minister says judicial reforms crucial to boost investments

Turkey’s planned judicial reforms are of “great importance” to improve the investment environment, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan told parliament late on Wednesday, adding that the determination in the fight against inflation would continue.
Elvan said Turkey would maintain fiscal discipline and would focus on sustainable and “high quality” economic growth policies in the coming period to increase employment.
