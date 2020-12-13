BUSINESS
UK could face food shortages in supermarkets due to no-deal Brexit: Report

A man carries shopping as he walks past a shop with half-empty shelves in Oldham, Lancashire on March 26, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Sunday 13 December 2020
British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with the European Union remain deadlocked, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to take control of planning if Britain opts for no deal and will chair an exit operations committee to prepare the response, the newspaper reported.

Ministers have told suppliers of medicines, medical devices and vaccines to stockpile six weeks’ worth at secure locations in the United Kingdom, the report added.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 December 2020 KSA 07:36 - GMT 04:36

