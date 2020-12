Egypt has closed the ports of Suez and Zeitiyat along the Red Sea due to bad weather and strong winds, the Red Sea Ports Authority said on Tuesday.

“The intensity of the winds has reached 20 knots, the waves are between 2-3 meters high, and the sea is turbulent. All marine activities on small and large marine units have been stopped in order to preserve the safety of maritime navigation," the authority said.



The ports are expected to reopen once weather conditions improve.

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 16:43 - GMT 13:43