Abu Dhabi-Bahrain non-oil trade hits $11.4bln in six years

Abu Dhabi conducted $11.4 billion (AED41.8 billion) worth of non-oil trade with the Kingdom of Bahrain over six years, it was announced on Wednesday, Bahrain’s national day.
The figure includes $2.5 billion (AED9.1 billion) worth of imports, $3 billion (AED11.3 billion) worth of exports, and $5.8 billion (AED21.4 billion) worth of re-exports, according to Abu Dhabi Media Office.
Trade between the two gulf nations represents “advanced bilateral trade relations and sustainable growth,” according to the government media office.
Key industries include audiovisual equipment ($2.5 billion/AED9 billion), ordinary minerals and their byproducts ($2.1 billion/AED 7.7 billion), chemicals ($1.2 billion/AED4.4 billion), and textiles ($1.1 billion/AED4 billion).
In comparison, Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia between 2010 and 2020 reached $134 billion (AED493.8 billion), according to UAE state news agency WAM.
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 18:55 - GMT 15:55