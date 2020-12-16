Abu Dhabi’s ADX signs MoU with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to foster cooperation between the two exchanges, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO).
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 12:14 - GMT 09:14