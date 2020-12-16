BUSINESS
Abu Dhabi’s ADX signs MoU with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. (AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 16 December 2020
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) to foster cooperation between the two exchanges, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO).

“ADX signed an MoU with TASE to foster co-operation between the two exchanges, contribute to the growth of UAE and Israeli capital markets, and collaborate in the advancement of innovative financial technologies,” ADMO said in a tweet.

“The MoU was virtually signed by Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of ADX, and Amnon Neubach, Chairman of TASE,” ADMO added.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 12:14 - GMT 09:14

