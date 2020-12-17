In UAE, Abu Dhabi expands ag-tech investment incentives to other sectors

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is expanding its agricultural technology incentive program to companies in other high-growth areas, and has increased funds available to 2 billion dirhams ($545 million), it said on Thursday.
The program is now available to innovation-focused firms in financial services, information and communications technology (ICT), health services and biopharma, and tourism, ADIO said.
ADIO partnered with seven agricultural firms this year under the scheme.
Last Update: Thursday, 17 December 2020 KSA 14:49 - GMT 11:49