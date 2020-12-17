To increase life expectancy, invest additional 5 percent of GDP, FII finds

Residents of developing countries could live longer if an additional 5 percent of GDP is invested in healthcare systems, a new study published by the Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-I) has found.



The study also found that integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into existing healthcare systems could increase the efficiency of healthcare investment by up to 20 percent.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This study is dramatic in its findings. Put simply, if our governments make wise investment decisions, we can increase life expectancy and we can make our health services work better for people in every part of our planet,” said Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute.



The findings are part of the institute’s third Impact series report, “Health Equity: A Moral Imperative” which focuses on the proliferation of healthcare and technology and all the economic and social benefits that could stem from it.

“This is a time to look forward, to embrace the possibilities that Artificial Intelligence and other technologies offer. Our Impact report highlights the need for us to emerge from the pandemic with an imperative to reinvent the way we live, work and care for one another. This is our chance to embrace a Neo-Renaissance,” he added.

FII Institute's global healthcare study includes a global ranking of healthcare systems, based on the efficacy of their structures, processes, and most importantly, outcomes. The ranking was based on the Donabedian model, with additional correlation analyses conducted in order to identify performance drivers and recommendations.

Academics, healthcare officials, and innovators from all over the world share their insights in the Impact report, including: Rwanda’s former health minister and Vice Chancellor at the University of Global Health Equity, Professor Agnes Binagwaho, m.d., Ph.D.; Medical Futurist dr. Bertalan Meskó, Ph.D.; CEO of the NHS Digital Academy Rached Dunscombe; and professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University, Walter Willett, M.D. Dr. P. H.

Read more:

Expo 2020 Dubai spotlights solutions to build more inclusive societies

Invest $500 bln a year to protect nature, says David Attenborough at wildlife summit

UAE animal welfare groups urge residents to adopt abandoned pets this Christmas

Last Update: Thursday, 17 December 2020 KSA 16:03 - GMT 13:03