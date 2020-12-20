Russia’s Deputy PM: Saudi Aramco could expand role in Russian energy

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Sunday said that work was continuing to expand Saudi Aramco’s role in Russian energy projects.

“Energy continues to play a key role in the cooperation between our countries, with significant potential in the creation of new technologies for oil production and enhanced oil recovery, the use of artificial intelligence and scientific cooperation,” the former Russian energy minister was cited as saying in a statement published during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

