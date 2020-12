Turkey’s central bank on Thursday hiked its main interest rate by two percentage points to 17 percent and promised further monetary tightening to help tamp down soaring inflation.

“In the forthcoming period, tightness of the monetary policy stance will be decisively sustained until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation in line with the targets and to price stability,” the central bank said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Last Update: Thursday, 24 December 2020 KSA 14:27 - GMT 11:27